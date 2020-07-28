Inspiration!
Dear Editor,
It is with great pride that I read this article in the Jamaica Observer All Woman magazine, 'Atasha Bernard — Opportunity in adversity'.
As a fellow St Thomas-born who faced adversities in life, I am extremely elated to see Atasha Bernard, my niece, achieve and excel.
She does not know the word “can't', and always turns a negative into a positive. I guess numbers are really her thing.
The sky is the limit and I have no doubt she will continue to excel at whatever she does.
To others reading this article I hope that Atasha can touch at least one person. To that young lady who thinks her dreams are not achievable, this is proof you can achieve it. Just believe in God and yourself.
L S L
leotta.laing@yahoo.ca
