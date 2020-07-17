Investigate it!

Dear Editor,

Under the Andrew Holness Administration State agencies and entities have been plagued with alleged incidents of rampant acts of cronyism, nepotism, corruption. It sure does not bode well for Holness, who promised he would get rid of corruption.

The latest State entity to be caught up in questionable practices is the Sugar Company of Jamaica Holdings.

The allegations, some say, are that government officials essentially twisted the arms of the board of SCJ (Holdings) to get their way.

I am in total agreement with Hugh Johnson of the Small Business Association of Jamaica that the entire board of the SCJ (Holdings) must be fired.

The appointment to boards of political appointees, relatives, and friends of well connected higher-ups in our society goes across party administrations, to be fair. The little man never gets to sit on them.

There needs to be a review of all the deals and transactions from the board's inception.

I have faith in the non-partisan Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC). It is the best thing in government. I hope that the PAAC will investigate the SCJ (Holdings); how it conducted business and the background of those who sit on the board.

We need transparency and accountability.

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), too, must be investigated.

Authnel Reid

reidaut@icloud.com