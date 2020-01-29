Invite Sussexes to live in Jamaican paradise

Dear Editor,

I wish to invite the displaced royals Meghan and Harry to make Jamaica their home.

The investment of their lives in the Jamaican landscape would be fantastic.

Jamaica, dear loved ones, is the place to be to raise your family. Just imagine young Archie learning to speak real Jamaican. He could nationalise and possibly win the Olympics or become a prime minister.

As Louise Bennett-Coverley said, “Jamaica colonising England in reverse!”

Ul Jem

jem.ul@yahoo.com