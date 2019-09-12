Is abortion our punishment?

Dear Editor,

The matter of the rights to an abortion versus the rights of the unborn child to life should not be as complicated as it has been, but because it involves powerful, and often insufficiently appreciated, forces which relate to love, reproduction and survival it just turns out to be so.

However, if a large group of people decide — as they had done some years ago in Europe — to march in protest of us “murdering” fish, then it is their business; fish was made for man to have dominion over it and to eat.

According to the facets of creation, it should be a different kettle of fish when it comes to human life; seemingly, the push 'for' and 'against' abortion has made it out to be the same.

There are three noticeable voices that are heard in this debate regarding the legitimisation of abortion. There are the pro-abortionists, the basis of their thrust being to renew and preserve the sovereign right of the “probable” mother on whether to proceed or terminate “her” pregnancy. The opposing voice is often the church's, which, in trying to add more relevance to theirs, has shifted from the morality of it to the biology and socio-psychology of it. Then there is the mother who has to choose. Regardless, all three of the above voices have either been misled or are misleading.

Replacing the term “rights” with “privilege” ought to put any human and civil right into a better perspective. The privilege to terminate a pregnancy just doesn't click, yet. The church also needs to grimly remind us of famines of the biblical past, in which some mothers had to boil their children (in kettles) to provide further sustenance to themselves and others who ate; or the mothers who sacrificed their burning children to idols and gods for “blessings”, without any such command from God. What mothers are truly being asked to make the choice between, is between self-sacrifice and self, between love and hate, and to give permission for our offspring to be marked for the sword. In turn, the insufficiency of love has left us with having to choose between being punished with the loss of our children to the sword of slaughter, the desperation of famine and the pestilence which they have become as a result of being unloved and bitter.

Andre O Sheppy

Norwood, St James

astrangely@outlook.com