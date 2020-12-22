Is it a whining, wining, or winding matter?

Dear Editor,

A major feature of our Jamaican language is that it is mostly expressed vocally. Many words often sound alike, and may only be properly understood when the context is known.

We often run into problems, too, when these words are to be written. A case in point is finding the correct word to define the popular gyration which is a feature of many dance movements.

I have seen it written as “whining”, which it certainly is not, nor should it be confused with sophisticated drinking (wining).

In this age of the pandemic virus which restricts social gatherings, we may have to wind down social activities, limiting them to wining and dining. Our date may, however, start whining about the lack of physical activity and may only be satisfied when given some rhythm to wind-up her waist a la Tiney Winey of TV fame.

Though we may travel many miles of winding roads, we may never find one Jamaican who thinks of these gyrations as anything other than wining or maybe win'-ing. And, winding may not even be limited to clocks and watches as most are battery-operated these days.

Ronald R Fagan

ronniefagan@gmail.com