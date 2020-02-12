Is Montague trying to curry favour with taxi and minibus drivers?
Dear Editor,
With due respect to Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague, I beg to differ from his reasoning why taxi and minibus drivers should not have their vehicles seized by the police if they run contrary to the law.
He opined that the police should not remove their tools of trade and prevent them from earning a living. He cited the examples of doctors and teachers who receive tickets and do not have their stethoscope or chalk seized.
Really, minister?
Minister, when the taxi and minibus drivers are using their vehicles as weapons of mass destruction such vehicles should be seized.
Why promise to have the law amended just because you are speaking to your constituents and wish to find favour with them? Instead, you should be imploring them to exercise due care and cease the unruly behaviour on the roads.
Minister, please stop trying to curry favour with taxi and minibus drivers. You lost another valuable opportunity to bring law and order to the streets of Jamaica.
Marcia Harford
marciah@cwjamaica.com
