Is the US under a coup?

As images of armed protestors storming into the US Capitol building beamed around the globe, one couldn't help but feel an overwhelming sense of shame. America is really in crises!

President Donald Trump has been calling on supporters to take matters in their hands, still convinced he won the election. Members of the Republican party could've stood up to the president, but, instead, they encouraged him, emboldened him.

We are witnessing a civil war in the US, a breakdown of law and order. America has become no different from some of the very countries they invade, using armed forces to demand peace and democracy.

Armed protestors, mostly unmasked, gathered in throngs breaching several layers of security as they tried to take over the nation's Capitol in the middle of a joint session of Congress, disrupting it in the process.

Is the USA under a coup? Who are they overthrowing when the sitting president is still their leader, Donald Trump. Trump has not had the decency to denounce this. Trump supporters are mostly white, uneducated males who have been brainwashed by lies and conspiracy theories. Some have made a mockery of religion and Christianity. They believe institutions are corrupt and rigged; they are against law and order and civility. Truth is, they are unpatriotic, undemocratic, and should be ashamed of themselves. They are destroying America's ideals and the very fabric of American society and culture which many once looked up to and yearned for.

P Chin

