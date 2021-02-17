Is there a lesson here for America?

Dear Editor,

A recent report lists Jamaica as having more homicides (including killings caused by the police) than any other country in the Americas and the Caribbean.

Jamaica had a major civil conflict in the 1980s and today a large part of the country is under what appears to be a permanent state of emergency. This means that the rule of law and habeas corpus are seemingly suspended and the police, in their everyday dealings with ordinary people, largely operate unchecked.

America appears to be following the same path. The ruling Democratic party controls the presidency and both branches of the legislature. They, together with Big Tech and the media industrial complex, are now in the process of cleansing the population. They are disconnecting anyone who had or has Trumpism connections from all news outlets. Almost daily some Democratic party official announces a new suggestion as to how to cleanse Trumpism from the minds of such people.

The Democrats on the left are lauding the retribution because it is against Trump, but fail to appreciate that what goes around comes around.

The Patriot Act has been renewed. This Act was passed following 9/11 and infringes on the civil rights of citizens.

The military appears to be an arm of the Government. If you visit Washington, the sight of the remnants of a 25,000 military force and the barricades will give you the impression that you are in a war zone. The secretary of defense needed and got a waiver in order to get nominated because constitutionally he was too closely associated with the military.

America may or may not be heading for a civil war. But if you watch this video ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j99Ep6d5Sks) you will see that the people are arming, and that not every militiaman or woman is white or a right-winger.

All of this sounds far-fetched, I know. But if you read the recent history of countries like Yugoslavia, Moldova, Brazil, and the Philippines you may have cause to think again.

Victor Dixon

Boynton Beach, Florida, USA

victoradixon@yahoo.com