Isn't it a constitutional right?

Dear Editor,

Based on an interview done on Nationwide Radio on Monday evening with host Cliff Hughes; Dr Horace Chang, of the Jamaica Labour Party; and Patricia Duncan Sutherland, of the People's National Party, I am confused.

I, therefore, have to ask these well-educated people if anyone were to wear a white shirt to any polling station to look and talk with all the voters, would that person be in breach of anything?

I agree and will accept that the word “observer” printed on the shirt would cause a problem, so that is a genuine error — Duncan Sutherland admitted to that. However, how can a law-abiding citizen leave their home to look, listen, and converse at a polling station be that wrong? I believe it is exercising one's democratic constitutional right.

So when I heard Dr Chang say that the people judge and judge correctly, I judge, too, and conclude that he and Hughes, in their opinion, violate the constitutional rights of Jamaican citizens in the same way this Jamaica Labour Party Administration wants to violate the constitutional rights of Jamaican citizens with the proposed national identification system (NIDS).

As a Jamaican citizen, I have the right to look and to communicate, and no political representative or journalist can tell me I can't.

Henzel Muir

muirhenzel@gmail.com