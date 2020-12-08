It ain't over for Trump

Dear Editor,

Four years of obstruction from the Democrats, the novel coronavirus pandemic, along with the fight from mainstream media, and yet US President Donald Trump managed to add over 11 million votes.

Richard Nixon still has the record for incumbents, as he added 15.4 million votes for his 1972 re-election. He's followed by George W Bush, who added 11.6 million votes in his 2004 re-election. To be exact, US President Donald Trump is the first incumbent president or candidate to add over 11 million votes and lose an election, according to mainstream media.

To date, President Donald Trump added 11.2 million more votes. He broke Barack Obama's 2012 re-election record vote of 69.5 million votes by receiving 74.2 million votes.

Trump received 26 per cent of the non-white vote, the first Republican presidential candidate to do so since Nixon in 1960.

I believe with this information some of these election results just don't add up. He won the bellwether states of Ohio and Florida, yet he has not been declared president. He won 18 out of 19 bellwether counties in America, still he ain't president. His coat-tail ensured the Republicans never lost any seats in the House of Representatives, and as of now gaining around 13 seats when they were expected to lose up to 20 seats. This is the Democratic Party's smallest majority in the House since 1942.

It is very foolish to watch the popular vote argument of Joe Biden winning by over 7 million votes because President Donald Trump won no state by over a million votes. Joe Biden won five states by over one million votes. He won California by over 5.1 million votes, New York by over 1.9 million, Massachusetts by over 1.2 million votes, Illinois and Maryland by just over one million votes.

President Donald Trump is the first Republican Party candidate to get over 6 million votes in a state, and that's the liberal state of California. John Kerry was the first presidential candidate to do so in 2004 when he received over 6 million votes in California.

The Republicans will definitely win back the House in 2022, and even pick up some Senate seats. Even if Trump isn't successful in his legal cases, or in having state legislatures on his side, I don't see any Republican candidate who can take him on in 2024. Trump, like Andrew Jackson, will be a very strong Opposition. Come 2024 the Republicans will be energised and angered enough to come out in their millions.

The long and short of it is that Donald Trump is here to stay. Right populism isn't going anywhere for now.

Grover Cleveland is the only US President to date to be elected non-consecutively. Trump is on course to do so in 2024.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com