It is time for us to pay reparation for slavery

Dear Editor,

US Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is right: It is time to pay reparation for slavery to the descendants of slaves and for past wrongs to native American people.

Since the second half of the last century Germany, Austria, France, South Africa, and Canada have atoned for past wrongs by paying reparation to their victims.

After World War II the US supported reparation for the victims of the Holocaust in Germany and Austria.

And, in 1990, Congress awarded US$20,000 to each survivor of the internment camps for Japanese-Americans during the Second World War.

Roman Catholics go to confession to repent and Jews have their day of atonement called Yom Kippur.

It is time for all well-thinking Americans to step in and tell the Democratic presidential candidates 'No reparations, no vote'.

America is at a crossroads, and before it can go forward it must first clean up the past.

We need to pay reparation to the descendants of slaves and our native population, followed by a policy of moral rearmament in government, and only then we can move forward with a vision for the 21st century based on moral values and racial healing.

Failing that, even if we beat Trump in 2020 the forces of white supremacy are not going to go away and will be back in 2022 and 2024.

Victor A Dixon

Florida

