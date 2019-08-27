It is time for us to pay reparation for slavery
Dear Editor,
US Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is right: It is time to pay reparation for slavery to the descendants of slaves and for past wrongs to native American people.
Since the second half of the last century Germany, Austria, France, South Africa, and Canada have atoned for past wrongs by paying reparation to their victims.
After World War II the US supported reparation for the victims of the Holocaust in Germany and Austria.
And, in 1990, Congress awarded US$20,000 to each survivor of the internment camps for Japanese-Americans during the Second World War.
Roman Catholics go to confession to repent and Jews have their day of atonement called Yom Kippur.
It is time for all well-thinking Americans to step in and tell the Democratic presidential candidates 'No reparations, no vote'.
America is at a crossroads, and before it can go forward it must first clean up the past.
We need to pay reparation to the descendants of slaves and our native population, followed by a policy of moral rearmament in government, and only then we can move forward with a vision for the 21st century based on moral values and racial healing.
Failing that, even if we beat Trump in 2020 the forces of white supremacy are not going to go away and will be back in 2022 and 2024.
Victor A Dixon
Florida
victoradixon@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy