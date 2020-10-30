It isn't impossible for Trump to win in a high voter turnout election
Dear Editor,
The current US presidential election is likely to have over 150 million voters — the highest percentage-wise since 1900, or the 1908 presidential elections.
Just about 137 million votes were cast in 2016.
A high voter turnout in a presidential election doesn't mean the incumbent president will lose. In 1812 James Madison is the first incumbent president to win with a high voter turnout. Franklin D Roosevelt achieved that feat in the 1936 and 1940 presidential elections. George W Bush is the third and the last president to win a presidential election in a high voter turnout as an incumbent president.
Looking closely at the 2000 then 2004 presidential elections, some 105,421,423 Americans voted in the 2000 presidential election and 122,295,345 voted in the 2004 election, which means the 2004 election added 16,873,922 more votes. Both the incumbent and challenger increased their party's number. George W Bush received 50,456,002 million votes in 2000 then 62,040,610 votes in the 2004 election. The former president increased his vote by 11,584,608 votes.
Meanwhile, Al Gore received 50,999,897 votes in the 2000 election, then John Kerry 59,028,444 votes. John Kerry increased his party's count by 8,028,536 votes.
Like former President George W Bush, President Donald Trump lost the popular vote in his first presidential election, but still won.
I believe Donald Trump will win this presidential election in a high voter turnout.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios,St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
