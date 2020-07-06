Dear Editor,

This is an open letter to all electrical and Internet companies:

We have been having power outages and Internet problems and it is unacceptable. I would like to take the time to tell you that this cannot continue.

We, as students, have school and the adults have work. It is frustrating to be working and power or Internet service just goes away suddenly and we cannot meet deadlines, nor have classes.

We need to gain a proper education and this situation is not cutting it for us.

If the adults cannot get work done, they're not going to get paid, and what do you think is going to happen when there's no money to go around? Lives will fall apart and crumble. Some people have already had drastically decreased pay and they don't have enough money to support their families.

Secondly, how will people be able to know what's going on in the country if there's no electricity for television?

We need to be informed, especially while there is this deadly disease (COVID-19) going around infecting millions of people.

In my class, every day I hear that people have no Internet or electricity. They are missing out on a lot, and if they don't get this information how do you expect them to do well in their Primary Exit Profile (PEP)?

This needs to stop and it needs to stop now.

Malakai Bryan

Quest Preparatory School