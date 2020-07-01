It's all not Flow-ing

Dear Editor,

I have always had challenges with Flow, but since December 2019 it has got worse.

I am only getting half of the megabytes of Internet service that I am paying for, and this was confirmed by their technical team.

They called me about an upgraded home package to include unlimited calls to any network in Jamaica and up to 300 free minutes for overseas calls. I signed up for this package only to be told a month later that the “unlimited” means 1,000 minutes for Flow to Flow calls and 500 minutes for Flow to Digicel. I am yet to figure out what part of unlimited I am failing to understand.

I was unable to make calls from my home phone at varying times.

After spending hours on my Digicel mobile to call Flow's toll-free line in order to address my many concerns above, I was appalled to receive my bill from Digicel reflecting charges for all the toll-free calls I made to Flow, totalling over $2,000.

When I spoke with Digicel I was advised that Flow charges $12.50 per minute for toll-free calls made from Digicel mobiles.

Please help me to understand the meaning of “unlimited” and “toll free”. I have already consulted various dictionaries and encyclopedias on the meaning of those words.

Where is the Office of Utilities Regulation or Consumer Affairs Commission in all of this?

You may be interested to know that up to the time of writing my Internet issue has not been resolved, after many promises of technicians visiting my premises, and I am now saddled with a bill of almost $3,000.

Can some answers Flow my way?

Very disgruntled and super-mad customer

ligro_jj@yahoo.com