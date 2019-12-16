Jamaica celebrates... national holiday, PM?

Dear Editor,

On Saturday morning, many Jamaicans sat glued before their television sets, not to watch the Barclays Premier League (BPL), but to watch the Miss World beauty pageant.

The recently concluded Miss Universe pageant was a big talking point and had left a sour taste in the mouths of many Jamaicans; however, expectations were high since Miss Jamaica had become an early fan favourite.

Having already wooed her fellow pageant reps in the pre-live show talent competition, she then displayed a sense of calmness and composure and as she answered questions posed to her by television personality Piers Morgan. It was not only about her beauty or smarts, but her 'naturalness' in answering the questions posed was beyond compare.

Dalton Harris, winner of the X-Factor, and Tessanne Chin, winner of The Voice, both sang the Whitney Houston classic I have nothing en route to their respective victories, and when Toni-Ann took to the stage, microphone in hand, and did her rendition of the same classic, Jamaicans and viewers all over the world were left in awe at this beauty's talent.

The moment of truth later arrived — the crowning of Miss World 2019. The top five ladies representing Brazil, India, France, Jamaica, and Nigeria stood with nervous anxiety. Miss France and Miss India were declared first and second runners-up, and anticipation grew as the announcement finally came, “Miss World 2019 is... Jamaica!

Immediately, joy filled the hearts of Jamaicans. Miss Nigeria began to jump and prance, celebrating the victory like it was her own. It was complete, Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh had become Miss World 2019.

Toni-Ann, who hails from the oft-forgotten parish of St Thomas, has become the fourth Jamaican beauty to win the coveted title of Miss World, and we celebrate this amazing achievement with her.

In a statement from the prime minister, he said: “Jamaicans everywhere are proud at Toni-Ann's accomplishment. She displayed the best of Jamaica — extraordinary talent, grace, beauty, humility, confidence, and passion. Indeed, beauty with a purpose.”

No one could argue with those words, but is there a case for a day of celebration?

In light of the wonderful achievement of the St Thomas native, Toni-Ann Singh, in winning the Miss World beauty pageant, I would declare Monday, December 16, 2019, a national public holiday. Ministries, heads of departments and private sector bodies, please be guided accordingly.

Is there a case for the preceding announcement?

Holiday or not, the entire Jamaica celebrates the achievement of this St Thomas gem, Toni-ann Singh, champion Miss World 2019.

Let the celebrations begin!

Kemar Bogle

knb800@yahoo.com