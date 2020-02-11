Jamaica needs a benevolent dictator

Dear Editor,

Jamaica is out of control. Who is really in charge?

How can a country with three million people have 116 murders in 31 days?

It looks like the gunmen, rapists, shop breakers, and the gangsters who terrorise law-abiding drivers on the road are in charge.

There is too much lawlessness in the country. The Government must be asleep on the job.

Everywhere you look and walk people just do as they please. The country is being destroyed by lawlessness. Jamaica needs law and order before anything else.

As I see it, the only way to save Jamaica is to have a benevolent dictator; someone who is not concerned about winning the next general election, like Andrew Holness and Peter Phillips.

Jamaica needs someone who will ensure that the law is enforced for the rich and the poor alike. Right now it's who has money, and who can get a bly that matters. This cannot work.

A benevolent dictator needs to take over Jamaica for at least 15 years. This person must be a strict disciplinarian, patriotic, not a hungry-belly politician, but an implementer of law and order, focused on economic growth. This person must believe in the principle that 'by the sweat of your brow you shall eat bread' and be a tireless corruption fighter.

The policies Holness and Phillips are pursuing cannot work in Jamaica. We will only have more killings and more lawlessness.

The only solution for Jamaica now is a benevolent dictator.

George Jones

jonesgeorge278@yahoo.com