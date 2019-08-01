Jamaica's crime-fighting line-up
Dear Editor,
Finding a crime plan, is like finding a cure for cancer. That is to tell you how difficult it is and that the Government is having a hard time organising a suitable crime plan.
The Government needs help in finding an answer to this crime monster. Maybe we have to call on King David to assist us in taking out this giant.
Does anyone know the answer to this deeply rooted crime plague? Anybody who can help the powers that be in finding a good crime plan or the best crime plan should be rewarded $2,000,000 in cash. That's a reasonable lump sum.
But, not only do we need a good crime plan, we are also going to need some of the best fighters in this plan, because we are going up against some experienced and fearless crime monsters who have had our country under siege, and in captivity, for more than 30 years. Who are some of the good, fearless and skilful fighters we could pick for this crime strategy? We would definitely need some warriors like: Kung Fu (David Carradine); Bruce Lee; William Tell (a cross bow expert); Starsky and Hutch; Lone Ranger; the Incredible Hulk; Steve Austin; Mel Gibson; Clint Eastwood; Spiderman; Batman; Chuck Norris; and Superman. I think that's a very good line-up.
Should we put anyone else in this line-up? We will certainly welcome your input.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy876@gmail.com
