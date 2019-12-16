Dear Editor,

I wish to use these lines to congratulate and praise our latest Jamaican sensation, our fourth Jamaican Miss World Toni-Ann Singh.

We have been blessed!

We have again outdone the rest.

Let's have a worldwide review,

This is real, not deja vu!

We have done this thing before,

This is Miss World number four!

In beauty, brawn and brain,

We have beaten the world again and again.

We have done it in the field of sports,

On the track, in the pool, in the ring, and on the courts.

Our singers and entertainers thrill all mankind,

And our scholars are among the best that you can find.

Jamaica, the Caribbean pearl,

Jamaica to the worl'.

Congratulations, Miss World!

Ronald R Fagan

ronniefagan@gmail.com