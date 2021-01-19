JFF needs your intervention, Madam Minister
Dear Editor,
The leadership of Jamaica's football programme has reached a state of crisis that it begs for governmental intervention to do a quick fix at the offices of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF). Such a governmental intervention must be surgical and swift to minimise the inevitable suspension by Fifa.
The steps to be taken to fix football at the office are simple and can be completed in a month. The first step that is needed by Minister of Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange is the ordering of an immediate forensic audit of the books of the present JFF administration.
Secondly, the JFF constitution should be amended to institute a new and transparent method of electing its officers. The current system has cronyism embedded.
The office of the Jamaica Football Federation must be considered equivalent to a Fortune 500 company, and its leadership must have like qualifications and experience.
Close that patty shop and replace it with a well-functioning and transparent office.
A new method of electing the new JFF officers must include as minimum qualification a master's degree or its equivalent.
A committee of suitably qualified individuals, preferably with an extensive knowledge of football, should be chosen to evaluate all applicants to select the new officers of the JFF.
Make it so, Madam Minister.
Bertram Scott
Football enthusiast
