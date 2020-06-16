JFJ supports cops
D ear Editor,
Jamaicans For Justice sends condolence to the family, friends, and colleagues of the two police officers lost in the wake of an operation carried out in Horizon Park, St Catherine.
We recognise the extreme risk that members of the security forces undertake in their efforts to protect and serve our country and condemn the actions of the criminals who have prematurely terminated the lives of these officers.
We consider these losses a travesty to law and order and encourage those with information regarding this incident to contact the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) or the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).
Psychosocial support to police officers continues to be an important issue, and this case highlights the need to ensure that sufficient therapeutic services are available on a routine basis.
To the officers currently in critical condition, we send strength to them and their relatives and are hopeful for their recovery.
Rodje Malcolm
Executive director
Jamaicans For Justice
malcolm@jamaicansforjustice.org
