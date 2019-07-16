JLP has all right to defend itself

Dear Editor,

Since the allegations of corruption at Petrojam and Caribbean Maritime University surfaced the People's National Party (PNP) has been making heavy weather of it, even to the point of having a demonstration in Kingston and others planned for elsewhere.

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has employed technology to defend itself with electronic billboards highlighting all the PNP scandals — genius, I might add. Since then, the customary hypocrites have accused the party of tit-for-tat behaviour. This is absurd!

The JLP, under Edward Seaga, was demonised by the PNP and the media to the point that he became unelectable. They took the comments of the great man out of context and twisted them to fit the narrative they wanted the Jamaican people to believe. The JLP did not defend itself at all, or when they did it was very wishy-washy. Also, when the PNP took power in 2011 they took every opportunity to highlight the “Dudus” affair. Again, the party did a horrible job of defending itself.

The PNP and its allies had the country to themselves and they exploited it. Now that there is a new breed of Labourites who will not sit idly by and watch the PNP demonise the JLP we hear it's tit for tat, and that should not happen.

Why didn't these same hypocrites say the same thing when the PNP was demonising the JLP?

The JLP is within its right to defend itself, by whatever means it deems necessary. Gone are the days when the PNP could say anything and get away with it. Those days are over. Gone! Kaput!

As Winston Churchill said in his famous speech: “We will fight on the beaches, fight on the landing grounds, we will never surrender,” so will the JLP defend itself. And no amount of talking by some of the most irrelevant people on Earth will stop that.

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com