JLP needs to attract the best and brightest

Is the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) having a serious recruitment problem?

I have to ask this question because word on the ground, and especially among those close to the party, is that because of the perceived corruption tainting the party quality potential recruits are avoiding being selected by the party as potential parliamentarians.

The JLP, up until recently, was able to recruit quality individuals from the private sector and academia, but it now seems to be losing the battle with People's National Party (PNP) in attracting individuals from that source. This can be clearly seen in how the PNP was able to court and recruit Dr Winston De la Haye, Dr Andre Haughton, and others in academia over the JLP.

There must be concern in the ranks of the party.

This recruitment problem of the JLP is very significant and may have far-reaching effects on the quality and capacity of our Parliament, seeing that some nine JLP Members of Parliament may soon retire from politics.

It is incumbent on the JLP to divest itself of negative perceptions as it must have the human capital and capacity to get the country to achieve its true potential.

Recruiting political representative from inner circles and loyalists is not good for democracy; divergent views and sustainable democratic decision-making must be a part of the process.

Gone, it seems, are the days when rank and file party members and affiliates could make recommendations to the party on potential recruits.

Because of these recruitment issues, the party today has no semblance of the Bustamante party of the 50s and 60s.

