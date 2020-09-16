Join the light, Toots

Dear Editor,

The Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) extends our sincere condolence to the family and friends of Frederick “Toots” Hibbert. He was a reggae music icon who dedicated his life and work to the growth and longevity of the genre.

Hibbert embodied the mission of the institute by ensuring his contributions to the Jamaican culture have been preserved and will live on for generations to come.

In addition to this support, Toots donated to the Jamaica Music Museum, the custodians of The National Collection, his Yamaha guitar in February of this year at the 'Jamaica Jamaica' exhibition at the National Gallery of Jamaica. The donation was received by Herbie Miller, director of the museum, and Olivia Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport.

We celebrate his life as he has now entered into the valley with the shining light, and we know that he will add to that shining light.

Rest in peace, Toots.

The Institute of Jamaica