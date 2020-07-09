JPS billing needs attention
Dear Editor,
The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) needs to be better with how it bills customers.
No longer can they pad the bills of law-abiding customers who don't steal electricity.
Both the JPS and the Government need to address the system now or the company will go out of business as more and more people, who are facing economic hardships, resort to stealing the commodity or go green; meaning, go solar.
It can no longer be business as usual if this situation is not addressed quickly.
Claudette Harris
claudette_harris90@yahoo.com
