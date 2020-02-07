JSIF spreading the disaster-preparedness message

Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) notes an editorial published in the Jamaica Observer on January 29, 2020, which referred to the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) being implemented by JSIF.

The writer mentioned some of the projects which are being executed under the DVRP. This has provided us here at JSIF with the opportunity to give an update on the project.

The seismic unit has been given equipment, as stated in the editorial, and this equipment, according to the unit, played a major role in the quick and accurate reporting of the recent earthquake that shook the country on Tuesday, January 28.

So far, under the Government of Jamaica and World Bank-funded project, the National Risk Information Platform commenced in December 2019 and so the activities surrounding the development of the platform are ongoing until 2021.

Also, under the project, an extensive public awareness campaign has been developed to get the message of disaster preparedness across, through disaster-related awareness initiatives. As well as an extensive social media campaign, pamphlets on the subject matter have been created, and television and radio infomercials have also been produced.

Jamaica Social Investment Fund

Kingston 5

keishaann.sleight@jsif.org