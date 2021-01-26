Just exhaust from Minister Montague

Dear Editor,

Last year Transport Minister Robert Montague promised to address the problem of the unbearable noise from modified motorcycles.

“Whenever a motor vehicle is examined and a modified exhaust system is detected, the owner of the vehicle will be asked to rectify this before a certificate of fitness is issued.”

This promise turned out to be just a bunch of exhaust from his mouth, as nothing has been done about this nuisance.

Alas, loud mufflers, loud lewd music from buses and taxis, and loud loadermen have all flourished under his watch.

Colin Wheeler

colinlwheeler@hotmail.com