Justice Paul Harrison had great judicial impact, generosity of spirit

Dear Editor,

The local and Caribbean legal fraternity expresses sadness at the passing of distinguished retired jurist and former President of the Court of Appeal Justice Paul Harrison.

Justice Harrison served the Jamaican courts, and by extension the Caribbean, for almost half a century, in what was a stellar career in the Supreme Court and as a government prosecutor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Justice Harrison had a remarkable tenure as a skilled jurist which did not go unnoticed. It led to his appointment to preside over a high-profile corruption trial in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The judiciary and the region are poorer for his passing; Justice Harrison will be missed in immeasurable ways.

We will continue to reflect on his judicial impact, generosity of spirit, and what he meant to so many people within and outside the judiciary.

Delroy Chuck

Minister of Justice