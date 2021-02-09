Justice Paul Harrison had great judicial impact, generosity of spirit
Dear Editor,
The local and Caribbean legal fraternity expresses sadness at the passing of distinguished retired jurist and former President of the Court of Appeal Justice Paul Harrison.
Justice Harrison served the Jamaican courts, and by extension the Caribbean, for almost half a century, in what was a stellar career in the Supreme Court and as a government prosecutor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Justice Harrison had a remarkable tenure as a skilled jurist which did not go unnoticed. It led to his appointment to preside over a high-profile corruption trial in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
The judiciary and the region are poorer for his passing; Justice Harrison will be missed in immeasurable ways.
We will continue to reflect on his judicial impact, generosity of spirit, and what he meant to so many people within and outside the judiciary.
Delroy Chuck
Minister of Justice
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy