Justice Paul Harrison made an invaluable contribution

Dear Editor,
Justice Paul Harrison was a dignified, quiet, tireless, dedicated, and hard-working judge who made an invaluable contribution to the legal system in Jamaica.
Fairness, balance, and the rule of law were his guiding legal principles.
He was appointed to the Privy Council on September 3, 2007, and was named senior member on September 3, 2013.
Justice Harrison's passing has created a deep void on the council that will be difficult to fill.
His erudition and jurisprudence were recognised throughout the Caribbean region. At the time of his passing he was the judge in the ongoing special investigation on the prosecution team in a corruption trial in the Turks and Caicos Islands. He was hearing the case remotely.
I wish to convey my heartfelt condolence to his family, especially his wife, Doreen; son Dirk; and daughter Paulette, who have lost a loving husband and a good father. I trust they will take comfort in knowing they are not alone at this sad time.
Justice Harrison served as president of the Court of Appeal from 2005-2007. He previously served as a judge of the Supreme Court and a Crown Counsel in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Patrick Allen
Governor General
kingshouse@kingshouse.gov.jm
