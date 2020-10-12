Kamala on her way!

Dear Editor,

I was very impressed with Kamala Harris in the USA vice-presidential debate. She appeared calm, measured, eloquent, and, unlike Vice-President Mike Pence, answered most of her questions.

She has grown since she first surfaced as a nominee for the Democratic nomination and looked very presidential throughout the debate.

As a woman of colour, and relative youth, she held her own and defied the odds and stereotypes in a contest which historically is dominated by much older, white males. As someone with Jamaican roots, I was particularly proud of her performance.

The debate was far less chaotic than the prior presidential debate in which Donald Trump was disruptive, loud, and misleading.

The moderator of the Harris-Pence debate, I thought, was too detached in the proceedings. She could've done a better job with follow-up questions while pressing the candidates to answer directly and adhere to the agreed format. Pence, in particular, was granted too much over time; he was robotic, rehearsed, and avoided answering most of his questions.

The fly on Pence's head was a moment that has already made many memes on social media. Biden already used this to create one with an image of him holding a fly swatter.

Campaigns are won through connection and taking quick advantage of every moment. They are won on effective use of messaging and branding across all media, including social media.

I am desperately rooting for the Biden/Harris ticket to win the 2020 presidential elections and return a sense of normality, sanity, and order to the White House which benefits America and the rest of the world.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com