Keep your eyes on the gas pump
Dear Editor,
Last month I stopped at a Rubis gas station in the Corporate Area and ordered gas.
The pump attendant told me I had to use my card inside.
When I came back out she had already served the gas.
On driving a few hundred metres, the vehicle started to 'buck'. The more I drove the worse it got. But due to the curfew restrictions I did not turn back and return to the gas station.
The next morning I got a wrecker and took the vehicle to Stewarts. When they assessed it they confirmed that I had gas mixed with diesel.
When I contacted Rubis and sent them the report from Stewarts I was greeted with scepticism. To date I have not received any compensation or even an apology from Rubis.
At the Rubis gas pump they have gas and diesel on the same pump. This is madness, as the pump attendant can easily pick up the wrong pump and cause major damage to your vehicle.
My advice, keep your eyes on the pump at all times.
Colin Wheeler
colinlwheeler@hotmail.com
