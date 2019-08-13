Kerensia Morrison for information minister

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Andrew Holness admitted that his Government has a communication deficit while addressing a ground-breaking ceremony at Rhyne Park Estate in Montego Bay, St James.

Holness said the following: “Besides from everything that happened, it is important that the Government communicates, because whenever there's a vacuum of communication there will be someone else with some other motive.”

So he acknowledged the Government has a problem. But why is he complaining when he should be doing something about it? Is Prime Minister Holness saying that the government doesn't have the talent to sell itself?

The Government is without an appointed information minister from March of this year, even though we were promised another one in one to two months.

From what I've seen from Karl Samuda, the current acting information minister, he's not the man for that job. The former Jamaica Labour Party general secretary is good at education and youth. Matthew Samuda, the party's public relations chairman, clearly shows he's not the man for that job after having to apologise to Phillip Paulwell. Robert Nesta Morgan told the nation two weeks ago that by the end of the week Prime Minister Andrew Holness's statutory returns will be made public. Many of us thought he would be a good 'attack dog' in the Senate, but so far K D Knight and Lambert Brown have him 'under manners'.

Kamina Johnson Smith can sell this Government even though her public relations job of selling the national identification system (NIDS) failed. Many of us knew that NIDS was just impossible to sell to government sceptics. We can't move Kamina from the foreign affairs ministry now.

The two real options for the information portfolio are Kerensia Morrison and Pearnel Charles Jr. The latter is already occupied with three portfolios, which leaves us down to Kerensia Morrison. She's a very likeable character, who's very popular on social media. She's a good writer and speaker. She's a very energetic and effective individual who should be our new information minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com