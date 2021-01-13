King Street tax office is unconscionable!

Dear Editor,

As a citizen who pays my taxes, I am asking the administration of the tax office on King Street in Kingston to hand in their resignation and not do public service any more.

You people are the most unconscionable, unreasonable, and callous set of human beings I have ever come across.

On Monday, January 4, 2021 I went to the tax office on King Street at approximately 12:30 pm. I was given a ticket number F31. I waited up to approximately fifteen minutes to four, when we were told that all of the remaining clients will not get through.

I believed that was not true, at the time, until it was 4:00 pm and they closed off for the day at F30.

When I asked what next to do I was told to come the following day and take a number. How unconscionable! How can you people be so heartless? I don't think you people have feelings or care. What do you take us for, idlers?

We have made sacrifices to come to your office for your services, our tax money is paying you, and this is how you treat us?

Why could you not ask us to return early the next day and show our numbers to get through first. We had not been served because of your own lack of efficiency and inability to function speedily.

Where is your common sense to apply to this situation?

The way you operate cannot work. It just can't work.

I sympathise with the many who have been treated with no regard by you, and it only shows that people in some position, like you, do not care or have emotions.

I hope better sense will prevail.

Henry Miller

thetruthspeaks007@gmail.com