Kudos, Ian Dear

Dear Editor,

I was happy to read the article in the Sunday Observer edition on October 18, 2020 on Jamaican businessman Ian Dear being awarded national honour for his decades of work in the Caribbean tourism industry.

As a native of Montego Bay, I can say I am proud to see Dear, one of our own, being recognised for all he has contributed to Jamaica.

In MoBay, we are no strangers to Dear and his work. We are proud that our very own home-grown Margaritaville has grown into a successful group of companies with a footprint across the Caribbean and Latin America and, mostly recently, the addition of Starbucks has become a staple on the 'Hip Strip' and now can be enjoyed in major town centres around Jamaica — thanks to Dear.

Not to mention his track record in the gaming industry through Coral Cliff, which, since its opening, has been an integral part of the local culinary and entertainment scene. Even though I am not a gambler myself, I know several young people, including in my family, who have got jobs there and have gone on to build successful careers in the tourism and hospitality industries.

What really inspired me when I read his story was that he was both self-made and self-taught. I know that many people, like myself, were very pleasantly surprised to see his tenacity and passion for business development start at such a young age. I hope that anyone who read the article realised that sometimes it's not the education or degrees that make you successful, but your qualities, sincerity, and perseverance.

So, on behalf of the citizens of Montego Bay and the alumni of Cornwall College I just want to congratulate Dear on his award. His life and success is an inspiration to us all.

Sir, you have made us proud!

Steven McKenzie

Montego Bay, St James

stevenmckenzie1999@gmail.com