Kudos, Ian Dear
Dear Editor,
I was happy to read the article in the Sunday Observer edition on October 18, 2020 on Jamaican businessman Ian Dear being awarded national honour for his decades of work in the Caribbean tourism industry.
As a native of Montego Bay, I can say I am proud to see Dear, one of our own, being recognised for all he has contributed to Jamaica.
In MoBay, we are no strangers to Dear and his work. We are proud that our very own home-grown Margaritaville has grown into a successful group of companies with a footprint across the Caribbean and Latin America and, mostly recently, the addition of Starbucks has become a staple on the 'Hip Strip' and now can be enjoyed in major town centres around Jamaica — thanks to Dear.
Not to mention his track record in the gaming industry through Coral Cliff, which, since its opening, has been an integral part of the local culinary and entertainment scene. Even though I am not a gambler myself, I know several young people, including in my family, who have got jobs there and have gone on to build successful careers in the tourism and hospitality industries.
What really inspired me when I read his story was that he was both self-made and self-taught. I know that many people, like myself, were very pleasantly surprised to see his tenacity and passion for business development start at such a young age. I hope that anyone who read the article realised that sometimes it's not the education or degrees that make you successful, but your qualities, sincerity, and perseverance.
So, on behalf of the citizens of Montego Bay and the alumni of Cornwall College I just want to congratulate Dear on his award. His life and success is an inspiration to us all.
Sir, you have made us proud!
Steven McKenzie
Montego Bay, St James
stevenmckenzie1999@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy