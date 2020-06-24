Kudos to HAJ, Gov't

Dear Editor,

I am a proud resident of Dunbeholden, St Catherine. I have been living there for the last 12 years and I am a shopkeeper on the road near the Grace factory.

I have been living with family, boarding in their home in a room for a while now.

I have to congratulate the Housing Agency of Jamaica and the Government for finally bringing to life the development of Catherine Estates. It is what residents like us need in Dunbeholden and Clifton.

Many of us have been either squatting or boarding in a room with family and friends because we can't afford to move out or live on our own. Now we can buy an affordable home with 100 per cent financing. I can now own a home!

It's a good move! Keep it up HAJ and the Government. I also look forward to seeing the job opportunities coming from this.

This is really a Government that listens and cares for the people.

Lisa Henriques

lisahenriques1992@gmail.com