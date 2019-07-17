Kudos to Mother's Patty security
Dear Editor,
I wish to bring to light a very humbling experience which I had almost two weeks ago.
I went to the Mother's Patty store in the Liguanea area to have a snack and was greeted politely by the security guard, who opened the door for me. I also observed that he was very kind to everyone, as he opened the door for both dining and take-out customers. He was very professional in his demeanour and he was very courteous to all.
I wish every other security guard could learn from him, and I also wish that all security guards with whom I come in contact display the same manner of professionalism.
Kirk Morgan
Lecturer
Mathematics Department
The University of the West Indies
dmorgan239@gmail.com
