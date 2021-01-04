Lack of planning hampers us

Dear Editor,

As the new year begins it is normal to have hope and desire for change and good things to come. But hope without a plan is a poor hope.

And though the problems Jamaica faces are numerous, there are areas in which some small changes in attitude can create good movement for hope.

The first such change comes from the investors who have the money and are creating the news. The example I will use is that of Fairview Shopping Centre in Montego Bay. It is a sprawling area of stores and businesses that has been growing these past 10 years. It brings in a great volume of visitors each day.

However, the legacy issues of the centre are easily seen in a single visit. Poor planning for access and exit create the single worst traffic snarl in the whole city. But one new building has illustrated the selfish and short-sighted nature of investors.

A new plaza sits in the middle of the centre and is quickly filling up with government and private businesses. However, the issues with the plaza demonstrate failure of planning. There is insufficient parking for the number of stores. The buildings were built close to the road, creating an inability to see oncoming traffic. The shops themselves were built without rear access or loading docks, thus making them both inefficient and unsafe.

These choices relegate Jamaica to suffer a growing list of avoidable issues. If investors would plan for the safety and efficiency of their buildings, more than just cost cuts, we can have hope for the future.

Caleb Gibbs

caleb.gibbs@gmail.com