Dear Editor,

For over five years, even with China Harbour Engineering Company completing Washington Boulevard and Constant Spring Road, why is it that the Kingston 20 pipeline work is continuing and disrupting our lives? What the hell is happening why water cannot be returned to our pipes?

All that's happening in these places are men standing around holes, with no updates about what is happening or what the problem is. There are new holes being dug in the same spots they've already been to. What kind of incompetence are our tax dollars being wasted on? What are the contractors really doing? I hope they aren't deliberately extending the work, and our inconvenience, for more money. This seems to be the case with majority of our roadworks.

The residents need some answers! The affected communities have every reason to sue each and every agency and the Government for this undue and extensive disturbance paraded under the banner of progress. If progress were the goal, the project would have been properly planned and executed within a reasonable time frame. This is beyond unreasonable and has become extraordinarily unbearable.

The lack of water has progressively got worse since 2014, when I was in my second year of university. A smart lawyer would look into such a case's merits.

Besides, there isn't a shortage of water; it is not accessible for days on end.

If only people realised the power we actually have the Government would've been enveloped in lawsuits up to its neck.

Colette Campbell

rastarjamaica@yahoo.com