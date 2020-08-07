Dear Editor,

Recently news broke about the massive overspend at Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) to include apparent overtime to the ‎tune of hundreds of millions of dollars contributing to massive losses paid for by Jamaican citizens.

The report was an absolute disgrace, ‎and one would have expected immediate resignations and heads to roll where the entire board and management team did not have the pride to voluntarily step down.

On deeper thought, though, this is Jamaica, the land of wood, water, and nine-day wonders, and one is left to wonder why we, as Jamaicans, tolerate so much and rarely, if ever, hold any of our public servants to account.

I now call on the JUTC Chairman Russell Hadeed to lead by example and pack his bags and go. The remainder of the board should follow suit and, if they don't, I call on Prime Minister “Brogad” to send a clear message as to how he will begin to respond to the wanton misuse and abuse of public funds now that the recent pact with the Opposition on crime and corruption has been signed.

While I know that the chances of this happening equate with the chance of seeing snow at Emancipation Park in the blazing midday sun, I suppose we are allowed to dream.

Bob Marley was right, and decades later we sadly remain in mental slavery and none but ourselves can free our minds.

Leroy Dixon

leroy.dixon651@gmail.com