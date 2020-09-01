Leadership debate takeaways

Dear Editor,

The national debates provided many talking moments over the course of three nights. Both political parties presented their plans to the Jamaican populace in order to be the victor on the night of Thursday, September 3, 2020.

The leadership debate between the Jamaica Labour Party leader and People's National Party president particularly highlighted a few areas in which attention should be placed. These areas are:

1) Issuing of mask as a preventative COVID-19 measure during campaigning: Andrew Holness referenced that he took the responsible decision in issuing of over 80,000 masks personally, and collectively over half-million. Although this is indeed a positive step, unfortunately it is not enough, as many of the supporters either ignored the guidelines to wear such or wore them incorrectly. The issuing of masks by itself will not stop the spread, as many of the supporters were gathered, some even dancing together, thus setting the stage for spread.

2) Management of pandemic: Credit must be given to Holness and his team in regard to the management of the pandemic in the onset. This resulted in Jamaica being considered among the best in the region in relation to control. Holness referenced this when defending the decision to announce the general election. However, this good management provided a misinterpretation, according to Dr Alverston Bailey, professor of occupational health and safety at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Although Jamaica is still considered to be among the best in the region in relation to the disease management, we could be better.

3) Educational impact: It should be highlighted that with the expected increase in COVID-19 cases stricter measures will have to be implemented to limit the spread, among them online schooling. This, however, highlights an existing disparity in the educational system, as many students, across all levels, lack the basic resources needed to participate in these classes. The distribution of electronic tablets, although helpful, will not fix this disparity. The same can be said about the various educational plans, as many students live in areas where network connection is very weak and in some cases non-existent. Therefore, the technical components for the local service providers also need to be upgraded.

The debates provided a great platform for Jamaican citizens to analyse both political parties and I must congratulate the organisers. A sector which was under-represented, however, was the tertiary education sector, which is also facing major economic fallout due to cancellation of the J1 programme and dissolution of other student income streams.

Kahlil A Hutchinson

Students' Union President

University of Technology, Jamaica

kahlil_hutchinson@yahoo.com