Leadership — The gifted vs the ambitious

Dear Editor,

I have been saying for a very long time that, despite Dr Peter Phillips's creditable performances in the various ministries he held, marked by his ability to work hard, I did not believe he had the qualities to lead and inspire.

Leadership is not something taught in schools or can truly be learnt in a college or university. Leadership is indeed a God-given talent as it's about being relatable while having the ability to motivate and inspire.

Leaders are visionaries who pull others who cannot see into that vision by presenting them with ideas broken down in the simplistic of manners, to not only clear any doubts in the minds of the followers, but literally erase doubt with belief.

That was the genius of a Michael Manley whether or not in doing the post-mortem on his body of work you believed in his philosophy.

What colleges and universities teach is not how to become a leader, but rather about the tools available to communicate that vision effectively.

So there is a big difference between natural born leaders (God-given talent) and aspiring leaders (ambitious individuals).

Donovan McLean

Patriotic Jamaican

danni-mackie@hotmail.com