Leadership — The gifted vs the ambitious
Dear Editor,
I have been saying for a very long time that, despite Dr Peter Phillips's creditable performances in the various ministries he held, marked by his ability to work hard, I did not believe he had the qualities to lead and inspire.
Leadership is not something taught in schools or can truly be learnt in a college or university. Leadership is indeed a God-given talent as it's about being relatable while having the ability to motivate and inspire.
Leaders are visionaries who pull others who cannot see into that vision by presenting them with ideas broken down in the simplistic of manners, to not only clear any doubts in the minds of the followers, but literally erase doubt with belief.
That was the genius of a Michael Manley whether or not in doing the post-mortem on his body of work you believed in his philosophy.
What colleges and universities teach is not how to become a leader, but rather about the tools available to communicate that vision effectively.
So there is a big difference between natural born leaders (God-given talent) and aspiring leaders (ambitious individuals).
Donovan McLean
Patriotic Jamaican
danni-mackie@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy