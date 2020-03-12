Leading or infecting from the top
Dear Editor,
When a country has a highly infectious respiratory disease starting to run rampant in its population, I find it exemplary what countries ought not to do. Neither its ruler/leader, nor certainly its top leadership, should be congregating at events and making physical contact with potential carriers of the said disease. Yet, we see examples of this basic ignorant behaviour in the USA and Iran.
They ought to know better, but they have other priorities than to follow basic health practices.
A person who later turns out to have a highly contagious disease, here it's the coronavirus (COVID-19), shaking the hands of the elderly ruler, or coughing in his presence, and in the presence of hundreds of the elderly ruling elite of a country at a mass gathering is the stuff of science-fiction thrillers, where the leadership of a country is decimated in one event. This could result in the removal of the rulers of a country at one time, if this madness does not stop.
Thank goodness our leaders are smarter than that.
Howard Chin
hmc14@cwjamaica.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy