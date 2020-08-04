Leave Jamaica Moves alone!
Dear Editor,
Listening to the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) and Permanent Secretary Dunstan Bryan answering questions in the Jamaica Moves soap opera the following was clear:
1) Jamaica Moves was launched by the company before the ministry invested in it; clearly showing that it was their idea.
2) The company had private sector sponsorship to carry the programmes before the ministry approved funding.
3) The National Contracts Commission (NCC) approved the procurement process for these contracts.
In my opinion, Jamaica Moves has been one of the most successful government programmes in my lifetime encouraging people to not get sick.
Why is the Opposition trying to discredit and destroy what has been a good thing for Jamaicans?
I am fed up with them. They don't realise COVID-19 'still a keep'? Why are we distracting the ministry?
Jodi Brown-Wright
jodibw@yahoo.com
