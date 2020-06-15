Dear Editor,

Junior Debate International joins with all civic-minded and well-thinking Jamaicans in outrightly condemning the brazen, barefaced, and criminal terrorist attack on members of our security forces resulting in the death of two heroic policemen and the grave injuring of four other brave patriotic officers, including a superintendent of police.

Again, this shows the total disrespect and disregard for law and order by mercenary-type elements of the criminal underworld who are bent on overturning the social peace and quiet of the nation and its peoples.

Junior Debate International wishes to extend its sincerest and heartfelt condolence to the families and friends of the slain heroes whose actions can attest to the maxim: The brave may fall but never yield.

The death and injury of the brave men of the force further highlight the grave daily danger the police face while having to contend with the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and all the human rights groups who operate from a sheltered and safe environment — the same from which the police would have liked to operate.

Leave no stone unturned, no house unchecked, no car unstopped in the pursuit of these lovers of the graveyard and lovers of the tight and friendly conditions in our prisons.

Junior Debate International, in its 32nd year, for the last 15 years has had as its main sponsor the Police Officers' Club, with others being Institute of Sports, the Insurance Association of Jamaica, and NCB Omni Insurance.

Clifton Campbell

Founder/Organiser

Junior Debate International

