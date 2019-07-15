Let Chris Gayle play

Dear Editor,

West Indies batting star, the great Chris Gayle, has changed his mind on retiring and says he wants to extend his career to play the home One-Day International and Test series against India, scheduled for August to September of this year. After that, the great man may call it a day.

But Trinidadian cricket commentator and journalist Fazeer Mohammed, and former West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose spoke out strongly in disagreement. For them, it's a no-no. They believe it's time for Gayle to sit in the stands. And, listening to them speaking on the air, they have said it well.

But, for me, it's Gayle all the way. Have we forgotten that age is just a number? Why do we look down and underrate old-age so much? Abraham was 100 years old when his son Isaac was born; and his wife Sarah was 90. Michael Henry, long-serving Member of Parliament, is 84 years old, and others who are ripe in age are still doing a good job. And, in the USA and other countries, they allow people to work in their old ages, while in Jamaica we run them out of their jobs at 60 to 65 years old. You see the difference?

I am appealing to the International Cricket Council and the West Indies Cricket Board to allow Gayle to continue playing for the Windies and also for the upcoming series against India; if it's even for another year or two. Don't listen to those who are opposing him.

The calibre of a player such GS Gayle, who is one in a million, like Viv Richards and a few others, with their power, dominance and good records in this game of cricket, must surely earn the right to play. And we all should bow to that.

Give the great Chris Gayle some more time; don't push him out!

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy876@gmail.com