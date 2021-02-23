Let's await the investigation results
Dear Editor,
I think the Opposition spokesperson on science, technology and commerce Hugh Graham is making some irresponsible statements without assessing first the criminal investigation that the Government has undertaken to find out what breach was done on the Jamcovid app.
Now I am no whiz at technology, but what I have been following on the news locally is that there was an issue of people's files being exposed, and that my data and others possibly were exposed due to something that an overseas person pointed out on the website.
Having done my research on what the news has said, I found out that the system that Jamcovid is on is an AWS (Amazon web services) system. It is a system that well-respected, international companies like Netflix, British Broadcasting Corporation ( BBC), US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Twitter, Facebook, etc, use. It is said that this system on which Jamcovid sits is a highly secure, encrypted system.
I want to play the devil's advocate here. What Amber Group and the Government are saying is that this system is highly secure with supporting protocols. From the press articles I have seen that this AWS system, managed by the Government of Jamaica, had its settings on privacy.
Why is it that we are quick to say this Jamcovid app has faults and that the Government is careless? Why is it that the Opposition cannot wait for the matter to be investigated, as the Government is assessing what happened? Making quick assumptions and speaking irresponsibly is not the way to go.
Jamcovid has been lauded by our Caribbean neighbours as an excellent tool in managing the entry of people into the island and something we should be proud of. Let's not try to discredit the efforts of a company, and also the Government, for trying to manage the pandemic.
I look forward to the results of the investigation and I urge the Opposition to be more mindful, and conduct its research, instead of just criticising the Government. Think about the consequences of reckless talk.
Milton Henry
miltonhenry2000@gmail.com
