Let's not run to China so quickly

Dear Editor,

I write in response to a letter to the editor written by “Concerned senior citizen”, entitled 'Time for a Chinese bank?', and published on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the Jamaica Observer.

I am only here to understand one thing. Why do we think that China is the solution to all our problems?

The facts have not changed: Concerned senior citizen was certainly treated unfairly. There are insufficient considerations for those without access to a smartphone and those who have yet to develop trust in Internet banking. While the banks strive to integrate their members into the era of online, the issue of transition must be addressed. Are our most vulnerable and sceptical people educated and primed for using online banking platforms appropriately and safely? I would say no.

In the same breath, our reflex thoughts should not be to use another nation to see results. Let us take a second to imagine us walking around with 'Made in China' tags in the back of our necks. Pretty sight? I think not. And that is exactly where we are heading if our thoughts are skewed this way.

Bob Marley said it best: “None but ourselves can free our minds.”

Scotiabank is a Canadian-owned entity, and I fully embrace multinational corporations. However, I would love to see more multinational corporations with Jamaica as their home country. We do not need to become the Jamaican Republic of China. The current banks just need to do better, much better.

As a Scotiabank customer, I too have faced the unpreparedness of its staff and systems to handle the changes amidst this pandemic. So, no doubt, Concerned senior citizen is frustrated. But, no, it is not time for a Chinese bank.

Shinay Ford

ford.shinay@hotmail.com