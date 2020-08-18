Let the elderly vote with the service workers

Dear Editor,

Since the first case of the virulent disease was recorded in Jamaica in March varying restrictions have been imposed on the citizens.

Considering that the elderly and disabled might have underlying health issues, their probability of contracting the virus will increase.

The Representation of People Act has a provision that speaks to special service electors (military, police and election day workers). These individuals are required to vote at least three clear days, not including Sundays and public holidays, prior to the day of election.

As a concerned citizen, I am using this avenue to implore the Government to amend the Act to allow the elderly and disabled to vote on the same day as the special services electors during this pandemic.

Nichola Nichonia Lyle

lylenn72@yahoo.com