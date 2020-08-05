Let the people go!

Dear Editor,

I am deeply disturbed that protesters were arrested for demonstrating and exposing corruption and failures of Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) thugs.

It is agitating that the Zimbabwean Government arrested and charged people who lawfully demonstrated against massive corruption in government and poor management of the economy.

President Mnangagwa should free all protestors who were arrested because they are all innocent.

ZANU-PF has lost its marble and flavour.

President Mnangagwa should stop rampant arrests of protestors, Opposition activists, and defenders of human rights.

Tapiwa Muskwe

United Kingdom

mrtmuskwe@gmail.com