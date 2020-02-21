Let them compete

Dear Editor,

I feel compelled to respond to the letter to the editor penned by Claude McPherson and published by the Jamaica Observer on Thursday, February 20, 2020 regarding the 'Lottery Conflict' article.

To even think that at this time Jamaica and Jamaicans would not benefit from a competitive betting and gaming company is ridiculous. Competition brings innovation, increased economic activity, and increased revenue. Again, how can competition in business be “foolish”, as the writer suggests?

In the 1990s, the then Cable and Wireless catered to just about every telecommunication preference available at the time, yet the introduction of a second player to the market spurred development and rapid expansion, resulting in a larger market for providers and lower fees for consumers.

These benefits are not unique to telecoms. There are countless sectors within the business landscape that benefit from robust competition, locally and internationally: Jamaica Broilers and CB Group, Coca Cola and Pepsi, Apple and android; to suggest otherwise defies the laws of economics.

Further, it defies logic to question the duly vetted and appointed chairman of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission. It is distasteful, at best.

The only point I can agree on with McPherson is that Supreme Ventures Limited has demonstrated themselves to be another good corporate citizen. Any new competitor will likely live up to the same standard as set by corporate Jamaica — a standard which demands profitable players pay their fair share of taxes and give back to the communities in which they operate.

Unlike Mr McPherson, I do not fear competition, I applaud fair competition.

Waldo Samuels

