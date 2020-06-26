Let them test before they come

Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society (JCHS) notes with concern that over the past few days the people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus virus have all recently entered the island.

While we understand the need to reopen the business and tourism sectors, we believe that more should be done to mitigate the health risk to the population.

We are also concerned about whether our health care systems can cope with the number and severity of illnesses caused by visitors and residents who do not know their SARS-CoV-2 status until they enter the island.

Do visitors to the island have travel insurance to medevac them home?

In this regard, we support the requirement for both nationals and visitors to acquire a travel authorisation document for entry to Jamaica.

We also urge the Government to require a valid COVID-19 test within 48 hours of travel to Jamaica, and to require that the result of this test be included in the information provided by visitors applying for travel authorisation.

Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society

Kingston 10

jchsadvocate@gmail.com